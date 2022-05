Anderson provided an assist, logged four hits and added two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Anderson's not known for his offense, so it's no surprise this was his first point in six playoff outings. The 22-year-old blueliner has added 28 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. He's played in a top-four role as a defensive presence alongside Matt Roy.