Anderson logged an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Anderson helped out on an Anze Kopitar tally in the first period. This was Anderson's second game in a row with an assist, and he's earned four points over eight outings since recovering from a finger injury. The defenseman is up to 18 points through 57 appearances, matching his point total from 74 contests in the 2023-24 regular season. He's added 66 shots on net, 86 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in 2024-25.