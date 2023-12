Anderson posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Anderson has a helper in each of the last two contests since he snapped an eight-game point drought. The 24-year-old blueliner set up Adrian Kempe's second tally in the third period. Anderson has reached the 10-assist mark for the third time in the last four years. He's at 11 points, 42 shots on net, 45 hits, 63 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 31 outings overall.