Anderson posted an assist and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Anderson earned the secondary assist on Jeff Carter's first-period tally. The 21-year-old Anderson has eight helpers through 38 appearances in his first full NHL season. The Minnesota native has added 51 blocks, 41 hits, 35 shots on goal, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating while often skating with Drew Doughty at even strength.