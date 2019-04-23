Kings' Mikey Anderson: Inks deal with Kings
Anderson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Tuesday.
Anderson was selected by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, and he'll now join the squad after winning a second straight national championship with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He's turned heads in two years of collegiate play, totaling 50 points in 79 games as a defenseman. Anderson also competed in the World Junior Championships in January, scoring two goals and adding three assists over seven games. Anderson will compete for a roster spot in the fall, but he'll likely begin the season in the minors.
