Kings' Mikey Anderson: Inks deal with Kings

Anderson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Tuesday.

Anderson was selected by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, and he'll now join the squad after winning a second straight national championship with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He's turned heads in two years of collegiate play, totaling 50 points in 79 games as a defenseman. Anderson also competed in the World Junior Championships in January, scoring two goals and adding three assists over seven games. Anderson will compete for a roster spot in the fall, but he'll likely begin the season in the minors.