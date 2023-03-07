Anderson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Anderson has picked up two points and a plus-5 rating over 10 games since he signed an eight-year contract extension in mid-February. The defenseman continues to serve as a strong presence in his own zone, allowing Drew Doughty to roam about more. Anderson is up to three goals, 15 points, 73 shots on goal, 139 hits, 112 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 65 contests this season. His tally Monday was the game-winner, his fourth such goal in his career.