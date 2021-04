Anderson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Anderson tallied at 10:34 of the first period to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. It was his first goal of the season and just the second of his young career. The 21-year-old blueliner has added eight helpers, 40 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 44 hits and 24 PIM through 44 appearances this season.