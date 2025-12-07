Anderson scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Anderson stretched the Kings' lead to 5-0 in the third period. The 26-year-old defenseman has been separated from Drew Doughty for most of this season for various reasons, but the two were reunited on the top pairing for this game, and it worked wonders. Anderson has two points over his last five outings and a total of two goals, seven points, 17 shots on net, 29 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 28 appearances. He's still on track to have a chance at his third 20-point campaign in four years.