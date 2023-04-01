Anderson (undisclosed) is expected to miss Saturday's clash with Seattle, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Anderson did not take part in the morning skate after being injured in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Edmonton. Vladislav Gavrikov is expected to skate on the top defense pairing alongside Drew Doughty on Saturday. Anderson has compiled 20 points, 88 shots on goal, 128 blocked shots and 160 hits in 75 contests this campaign.