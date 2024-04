Anderson registered an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Anderson has been surprisingly productive with a goal, an assist, three shots on net, seven hits and four blocked shots over two playoff contests. He was limited to one helper over his last 12 regular-season outings. Anderson's game is primarily defensive, but he'll get his chances to add depth scoring while playing alongside Drew Doughty on the top pair.