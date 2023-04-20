Anderson notched an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Anderson went without a point in his last six games and also missed five contests with an undisclosed injury in that span. The defenseman had the secondary helper on Phillip Danault's tally in the second period. Anderson is a defensive presence first and foremost, though he sees big minutes alongside Drew Doughty on the top pairing. Anderson had 20 points, 90 shots on net, 162 hits, 129 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating in 77 regular-season outings this season.