Anderson notched an assist, four blocked shots and 12 PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Anderson helped out on the second of Adrian Kempe's four goals in the game. In the third period, Anderson also got into a scuffle with Sidney Crosby, which saw the Penguins' captain ultimately ejected from the game while Anderson racked up 12 PIM with a cross-checking minor and a misconduct. The defenseman isn't known for mixing things up much, but he is a physical presence. He has two assists over his last four games, and he's up to 13 points, a plus-10 rating, 30 PIM, 59 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and 120 hits through 54 outings.