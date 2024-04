Anderson logged an assist, four hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Anderson has gotten on the scoresheet in every game of the postseason so far, earning a goal and two assists. He's added four shots on net, 11 hits and seven blocked shots. Anderson remains alongside Drew Doughty on the Kings' top defensive pairing, so it's not all that odd to see the former get looks on offense.