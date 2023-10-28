Anderson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Anderson continues to step up his game on offense -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in five of seven contests so far. He tallied in the first period and then helped out on Drew Doughty's game-winner in the third Friday. Anderson has a goal, five assists, seven shots on net, 15 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating to begin 2023-24. While it's likely unsustainable, his physical play makes him an option for fantasy managers looking for a short-term boost.