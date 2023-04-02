Anderson (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Canucks, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Anderson has now missed two straight contests after getting injured Thursday against the Oilers. He has 20 points in 75 games this season, including six in his last 11 appearances. His next chance to return will be Tuesday against Edmonton.
More News
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Suffers injury Thursday•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Picks up two points in final frame•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Supplies helper Thursday•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Strikes early in shootout loss•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Lights lamp Monday•