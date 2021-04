Anderson notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Anderson set up Alex Iafallo's second-period tally. The helper was Anderson's first point since March 6, a span of 10 scoreless outings. The 21-year-old defenseman isn't a big scoring threat with seven assists through 32 games, but he's added a solid 34 hits, 41 blocked shots, 29 shots on net and a plus-4 rating.