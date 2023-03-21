Anderson scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

The power-play tally was Anderson's first point with the man advantage in his four-year NHL career. He's turned up the offense with three goals and two helpers over his last seven contests. For the season, the 23-year-old has 19 points, 83 shots on net, 150 hits, 125 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 71 games in a top-pairing role.