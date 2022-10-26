Anderson managed an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Anderson helped out on Phillip Danault's goal in the first period. Through eight contests, Anderson has picked up three assists. He plays as the more defensive half of a pairing with Drew Doughty at even strength, so it's asking too much to expect Anderson to post big scoring numbers. His physicality is solid -- he has 13 hits and nine blocked shots, and he's added 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating to begin 2022-23.