Anderson notched an assist and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

This was Anderson's first point in 13 outings since the All-Star break, though he missed eight games in that span due to an upper-body injury. The defenseman is up to 16 points, 75 shots on net, 101 hits, 112 blocked shots an a plus-16 rating through 61 appearances this season. His career high of 20 points from last season is still within reach, but he'll need to heat up over the final month of the campaign to match it.