Anderson logged an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Anderson's defensive reputation has often kept him out of the spotlight in fantasy, but he's now putting up offense too good to ignore. The 24-year-old has four points over his last three contests, giving him a goal and six helpers through eight outings overall. He's also maintained his heavy playing style with 17 hits, 11 blocks and a plus-5 rating in a top-pairing role. This scoring pace probably won't last, but Anderson's done enough in October to warrant keeping an eye on his production.