Anderson (upper body) may be ready to play versus the Islanders on Monday with the team "pretty optimistic" he'll be in the lineup, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Anderson has missed the last eight games due to his upper-body issue but appears to be at least a game-time cal versus New York. If Anderson does suit up, it will likely come at the expense of Jacob Moverare, though the Kings could opt to deploy seven defensemen instead.