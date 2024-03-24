Anderson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Anderson took the shot himself on a 2-on-1 rush early in the third period to give the Kings a 3-1 lead. That's not his usual forte -- he has just two goals on the year, though he has a goal and an assist over his last two outings. The defenseman is at 17 points, 76 shots on net, 103 hits, 114 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 62 contests overall, serving as a defensive stalwart in the Kings' top four.