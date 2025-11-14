Anderson logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Anderson has three helpers and a plus-4 rating over six contests in November. The 26-year-old defenseman has moved around the lineup more often than in previous years, as head coach Jim Hiller hasn't been as confident in his defensive pairings in 2025-26. Anderson is at four points, 10 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-6 rating through 18 appearances in a pure shutdown role.