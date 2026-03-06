Kings' Mikey Anderson: Rare two-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.
Anderson snapped an eight-game slump with the effort. He missed two contests due to an upper-body injury during that drought. Anderson hadn't logged multiple points in a game since April 10 of last season. The defenseman is at three goals, eight helpers, 47 shots on net, 70 hits and 88 blocks through 59 appearances in 2025-26. He continues to see top-four minutes as a shutdown blueliner.
