Anderson scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Anderson snapped an eight-game slump with the effort. He missed two contests due to an upper-body injury during that drought. Anderson hadn't logged multiple points in a game since April 10 of last season. The defenseman is at three goals, eight helpers, 47 shots on net, 70 hits and 88 blocks through 59 appearances in 2025-26. He continues to see top-four minutes as a shutdown blueliner.