Anderson logged an assist and four PIM in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Anderson's pair of penalties in the third period didn't haunt the Kings. He ended up getting a little extra in-game rest, logging just 11:31 of ice time. The defenseman produced four assists and a plus-5 rating over 16 outings in March. For the season, he's reached the 20-point mark for the second time in his career with six goals and 14 assists over 69 games. He's added 77 shots on net, 108 hits, 115 blocked shots, a plus-13 rating and 32 PIM. His next point will give him a career high if he's able to get on the scoresheet in the Kings' last nine contests.