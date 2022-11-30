Anderson scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Even a defense-first blueliner like Anderson couldn't ignore the offensive explosion in Tuesday's game. He helped out on Gabriel Vilardi's second goal of the game and scored the crucial game-tying goal at 13:39 of the third period to send an 8-8 contest into overtime. It'd been over a month since Anderson last got on the scoresheet -- he has 18 shots, 32 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 16 games between points. He's at one goal, four helpers, 47 hits, 41 blocked shots, 31 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 25 outings this season.