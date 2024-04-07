Anderson provided an assist, fired two shots on goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Anderson ended a six-game slump when he helped out on a Kevin Fiala tally in the second period. The helper put Anderson at 18 points over 69 appearances this season. He's added 83 shots on net, 118 hits, 127 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating. The 24-year-old defenseman plays a heavy defensive role on the top pairing, which leads to some residual offense but not enough to make him a steady option in standard fantasy formats.