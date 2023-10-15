Anderson recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Anderson helped out on Drew Doughty's first-period tally. Those two defenseman compose the Kings' top pairing, but Anderson's role remains that of a stay-at-home defender, as it has for years. In 2022-23, he produced a career-high 20 points with 162 hits and 129 blocked shots in 77 outings. The physicality gives Anderson some appeal in deeper formats, but his offense alone won't be very useful in fantasy.