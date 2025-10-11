Anderson scored a goal on two shots, delivered one hit and had a plus-1 rating in 18:44 of ice time during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Anderson is the top left-shot defenseman on the Kings' depth chart following the departure of Vladislav Gavrikov in free agency, and he has the ice time to prove it. Anderson scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's loss after netting a career-high six tallies in the 2024-25 regular season. More known for his defensive acumen, the 26-year-old has lit the lamp 18 times over 348 regular-season outings during his seven-year NHL career.