Anderson scored a goal on five shots, blocked five shots and added three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Anderson has three points over two games to begin January, matching his output from all of December. He's scored at least one goal in each month of the campaign so far, which is solid work for a defensive blueliner. The 25-year-old has tied his career high with five goals while adding eight assists, 47 shots on net, 59 hits, 64 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 38 appearances this season.