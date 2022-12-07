Anderson scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Anderson extended the Kings' lead to 2-0 with his marker early in the first period. The 23-year-old blueliner now has six points (two goals, four assists) through six games this season, three of which have come in his last four contests. Anderson won't offer much offensively but he's been steady on the defensive end alongside Drew Doughty on LA's top pairing. He's added 57 hits and 43 blocked shots while sporting a plus-five rating.