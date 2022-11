Anderson ranks second on the Kings in blocked shots with 36 in 22 games this season.

Anderson has also recorded 40 hits, which puts him in third place on the team behind Brendan Lemieux and Carl Grundstrom. He's a key part of the Kings' defense, averaging 21:21 of ice time, but Anderson isn't a significant offensive contributor. He had two goals and eight points in 57 contests last season and has three assists in 22 games in 2022-23.