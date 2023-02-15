Anderson agreed to terms on an eight-year, $33 million contract extension with Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Anderson was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason but instead has tied himself to the club through the 2030-31 campaign. The 23-year-old blueliner has tallied two goals and 11 assists in 55 games this season, so it certainly doesn't seem as though the club is signing him for his offensive contributions. Still, the Minnesota native can dish out plenty of hits and blocks and comes in at a manageable $4.125 million AAV.