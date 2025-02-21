Anderson (finger) is expected to be activated from injured reserve in time to play Saturday versus Utah, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Anderson missed four games before the 4 Nations Face-Off due to a finger injury, but the break appears to have helped mitigate the length of his absence. The 25-year-old blueliner figures to take on top-four minutes in a shutdown role going forward. He could challenge for a career year -- he's at 14 points through 49 outings, putting him six points shy of matching his career-high total from 2022-23.