Anderson put up an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Anderson set up Jaret Anderson-Dolan's game-tying tally at 16:16 of the second period. In his last 10 games, Anderson has been a bit more productive than usual with two goals and three assists. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to eight points in 34 contests, matching his scoring output from 57 appearances last year. He's added 41 shots on net, 65 hits, 54 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating this season while continuing to serve on the top pairing as a defensive presence.