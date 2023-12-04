Anderson logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Anderson was limited to just a single assist over 11 contests in November, a mark he's already matched one game into December. The 24-year-old defenseman had a strong start to the campaign on offense, but his mainly defensive role meant that was unlikely to last, as evidenced by his rapid cool-down. He's at nine points, 26 shots on net, 36 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 21 outings. Anderson still has a good chance to top his career high of 20 points from last season.