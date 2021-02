Anderson recorded an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Anderson had the secondary helper on Dustin Brown's third-period marker. The 21-year-old Anderson has partnered with Drew Doughty on the top pairing in recent games -- it's a solid duo on the Kings' blue line, but it hasn't led to much offense for Anderson. The Minnesota native has just three assists, eight PIM, 21 blocked shots and 15 hits through 14 contests this season.