Anderson had an assist in the Kings' 4-2 win over the Predators on Wednesday.

The Kings have struggled recently, and so has Anderson. Wednesday's assist was his first point in eight games. The defender continues to be an important piece on the blue line -- he logged 23:28 of ice time Wednesday -- but points have been few and far between for the 24-year-old. Over his last 17 games, Anderson has no goals and four assists.