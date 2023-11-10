Anderson registered an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Anderson ended his four-game point drought when he set up an Adrian Kempe goal midway through the contest. His hot start to 2023-24 was always going to be unsustainable, but Anderson has clearly made some improvements to get involved with scoring plays more frequently. He's at one goal, seven helpers, 14 shots on net, 21 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 13 outings overall.