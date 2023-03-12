Anderson scored a goal, doled out two hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators.

Anderson opened the scoring at 9:32 of the first period with his second goal in his last three games. The 23-year-old is unlikely to become a massive scoring threat, but he sees plenty of minutes as the defensive half of a pairing with Drew Doughty. Anderson is up to four goals, 16 points, a plus-17 rating, 75 shots on net, 143 hits, 117 blocked shots and 36 PIM through 67 contests overall.