Anderson (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Canucks.
Anderson was struck by a shot and left the ice bleeding in the second period. The defenseman should be considered day-to-day until more information is available, though the puck that hit him appeared to catch him in the head, so there may be additional concerns regarding a concussion as he's evaluated further. The Kings' next game is Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Dishes two assists in win•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Records rare goal•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Collects helper•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Notches helper in overtime win•