Anderson (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Oilers.
Anderson was hurt on his first shift as Connor McDavid boarded him. The severity of Anderson's injury isn't known, though an update should be available prior to Saturday's game in Seattle. If he misses time, Sean Durzi could see more ice time.
More News
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Picks up two points in final frame•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Supplies helper Thursday•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Strikes early in shootout loss•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Secures eight-year extension•
-
Kings' Mikey Anderson: Offers helper Saturday•