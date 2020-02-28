Kings' Mikey Anderson: Summoned by Kings

Anderson was recalled from AHL Ontario on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Anderson was selected by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. He hasn't been particularly productive on the offensive end of the ice this season, racking up just 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) while posting a minus-10 rating through 53 games with Ontario, so there may not be much in terms of fantasy upside out of the gate.