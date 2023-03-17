Anderson recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Anderson has two goals and a helper over his last five contests. The physical defenseman is up to 17 points, a plus-18 rating, 77 shots on net, 145 hits, 119 blocked shots and 36 PIM through 69 outings this season.
