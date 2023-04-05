Anderson (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Oilers, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Anderson is set to miss his third straight game with the injury. Vladislav Gavrikov has picked up the slack on the top pairing with Anderson sidelined.
