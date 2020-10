Eyssimont earned a one-year, two-way contract from Los Angeles on Monday.

Eyssimont was selected by the organization in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft coming out of St. Cloud State. In two seasons with AHL Ontario, the 24-year-old center racked up 22 goals and 26 assists in 119 appearances. Eyssimont will likely spend most of the upcoming campaign in the minors but could be in line to make his NHL debut at some point.