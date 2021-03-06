site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Mikey Eyssimont: Returned to minor-league affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eyssimont was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Saturday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Eyssimont has yet to make his NHL debut and likely won't do so anytime soon.
