Kings' Mikey Eyssimont: Signs entry-level contract
Eyssimont secured a two-year, entry-level deal with Los Angeles on Thursday.
Eyssimont logged a point per game this year with St. Cloud State. In his three collegiate campaigns, the center notched 102 points in 115 contests. Selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old will likely link up with AHL Ontario for the remainder of 2017-18, with his contract kicking in next season.
