Kings' Nate Thompson: 17 points in 2017-18
Thompson scored five goals and recorded 12 assists during 73 games in 2017-18, playing for both Ottawa and Los Angeles.
Except for an injury in January, Thompson was able to enjoy consistent playing time both above and below the border, and his five goals were his most since 2014-15 despite just shooting the puck 54 times. The 33-year-old thrives on a gritty style of play, and it was evident through his 137 hits during the season, and he also just took 10 minor penalties on the year. Thompson is scheduled to return to Los Angeles in a contract year for 2018-19, but projects to retain his physical, fourth line role with the team.
