Kings' Nate Thompson: Can't buy point
Thompson is pointless in 14 straight outings dating back to Dec. 22 versus San Jose.
Despite the offensive slump, Thompson remains a mainstay in the Kings' lineup and is averaging 12:53 of ice time. In 50 appearances, the fourth-lien center has tallied five points, 32 shots and 50 hits. Considering the Alaska native has broken the 20-point mark just once in his career, fantasy owners shouldn't be looking to him for consistent offensive production.
